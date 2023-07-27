Mahakumbh-2025: Govt okays 2.36 cr for renovation of Prayagraj’s Dashashwamedh temple

The state government has approved a budget of ₹2.36 crore for the renovation of famous Dashashwamedh temple here ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, say officials in the know of things. Confirming it, Mahakumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The first instalment of ₹1 crore has been released for the project. Now the renovation work of the temple will be started immediately.”

The Dashashwamedh temple in Daraganj locality of Prayagraj. (HT file photo)

“Officials concerned have already begun preparations for inviting bids after floating a tender in this regard so that the work on site could begin as soon as possible,” district officials said. The proposal for beautification of Dashashwamedh Ghat has already been made. Just behind the ghat is this ancient Dashavamedh temple of Lord Shiva in Daraganj area.

Located on the Ganga banks, Lord Brahameshwar, a form of Lord Shiva, is believed to have performed a ‘Ashvamedha Yajna’ (a ritual performed to prove imperial sovereignty) at the site as per Hindu beliefs. The unique feature of this temple is that it has two identical Shivalingas located parallel to each other—one dedicated to Dashashwamedh Mahadev and the other to Brahameshwar Mahadev— besides a huge trident (Trishul) in the middle.

Earlier, the budget proposal for the renovation of this temple was sent to the state government by the tourism department. The government approved the budget on Wednesday (July 26) evening. The temple is one of the oldest temples in the city. Every year during Shravan, after filling water from Dashashwamedh Ghat, kanwariyas first perform ‘Jalabhishek’ at Dashashwamedh temple and only then leave for Kashi carrying Ganga waters to offer at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The steep stairs of the temple have become very old. With the budget, the stairs here will be made afresh with new design so that the devotees coming here can pay their obeisance safely and more comfortably, officials said.

As part of the renovation, two entrances will be made for the temple. The floor will be made of marble. Besides, railing will be installed in the upper part of the temple and carvings of ancient mythological artefacts will also be made on the walls of the temple, officials said.

The temple is very old and the plan is also to renovate its roof and make it waterproof so that there is no leakage of rainwater here under any circumstance, they said.

