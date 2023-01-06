Renowned sculptors to prepare Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has roped in renowned sculptors of the country for preparing the model of Ram Lalla for under construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Trust will select one of the models for the Ram Mandir. The Trust has also decided to install the statue depicting childhood form of the deity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has asked these sculptors to send their models in the next 15 days. Padma Vibhushan sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Vasudev Kamath of Odisha, KV Maniya of Karnataka and Shashtrayajya Deulkar of Pune will send models of the statue measuring nine to 12 inches.

“Stones from Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka have been selected for preparing the idol of Ram Lalla,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, after two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee that ended late on Thursday evening in Ayodhya. The Trust will approve the stones after finalising model of the deity, Rai added.

According to the Trust, height of the statue will be around 8.5 feet to nine feet so that the sunrays could fall on the deity. The Trust has roped in top institutes of the country having expertise in architecture and building design to model the Ram temple sanctum sanctorum in such a way that the sunlight falls on the forehead of Ram Lalla on every Ram Navmi on the birth of the deity at 12 noon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of experts from CSIR-CBRI of Roorkee, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, and renowned temple architects has been constituted for the purpose.