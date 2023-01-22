Republic Day: Traffic curbs in place for full dress rehearsal, Jan 26 parade

In view of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and full-dress rehearsal on Tuesday, the Lucknow police commissionerate has issued directives for traffic diversions across the city. The parade will begin from Bal Sanghralaya at Charbagh and will pass through Station Road, Hussainganj, Burlington Crossing, Vidhan Sabha and Hazratganj before culminating at KD Singh Babu Stadium.

This route will be completely sealed for commuting on both the days from 8 am. The traffic from Alambagh and Mawaiya to Charbagh will not be able to go towards Ravindralay (Bal Vidya Mandir) from La Touche Road. Vehicles will be required to take a left U-turn from Charbagh La Touche Road to Kaiserbagh or a right U-turn from Ravindralay to Mavaiya to go to their destination via Alambagh.

Traffic from the DAV College overbridge and the Bansmandi intersection will be redirected via Kaiserbagh or Charbagh trisection. Vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Mohan Hotel Trisection towards KKC AP Sen Road. Instead, they must take a right U-turn from Bans Mandi Ravindralaya.

The route from K.K.C towards Charbagh Ravindralaya and Rana Pratap Crossing at Hussainganj will also be blocked. Vehicles will be diverted towards Loco Square, Kunwar Jagdish, Alambagh or Sadar Cantt, Abdul Hameed Square, Lalbatti, Bandariyabagh, Golf Club and Gandhisetu (1090).

Similarly, the road between Hewett Road Intersection and Rana Pratap intersection will be closed. Traffic on the route will be redirected towards Basmandi or the Kaiserbagh intersection. The traffic from Udayganj and Sichai Bhawan towards Annexe and Hussainganj Crossing will not be allowed to move from Lal Bahadur Shastri trisection towards Vidhan Sabha. Only vehicles with passes will be allowed to the Secretariat from the back entrance.

Traffic restrictions in front of Vidhan Sabha

The Vidhan Sabha Marg from Hazratganj Crossing to Rayal Hotel (Bapu Bhavan) crossing will be completely closed for traffic from 2 pm on January 25 so that seating and other necessary arrangements can be completed in front of the Vidhan Sabha on time. Traffic will be restricted between Novelty (Lalbagh) intersection and Capital Trisection even after the stipulated time. Only vehicles with passes will be allowed to ply on Novelty (Lalbagh) Square-Janpath Road.

No traffic will be able to go towards Mayfair and Parivartan Chowk intersection after the stipulated time from Hazratganj intersection. Vehicles will be diverted from Hazratganj intersection via Ashok Marg to Meerabai Marg, Sapru Marg Tiraha and Sikandarbagh intersection to Sankalp Vatika Tiraha, Sushila Smritika, Hanuman.

The traffic from Mahanagar and Nishantganj will be required to take a left from Sankalp Vatika to Baikunthdham, Balu Adda, Gandhi Setu (1090) Chauraha, Jiamau, Golf Club, Bandariabagh.

The traffic from Gomtinagar will be redirected towards Sankalp Vatika, Sushila Smritika Tiraha, Hanuman Setu and Subhash Chauraha to Clark Avadh trisection.

The stretch between Babu Bhawan, Vidhan Sabha and Hazratganj crossing will remain sealed from January 25 4 pm till the parade gets over on January 26.

