Research institutes to help covid testing, sample collection in Lucknow

: Research institutes in Lucknow have decided to set up sample collection centres across the city to boost testing for coronavirus infection.

Lucknow based National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Birbal Sahani Institute of Paleosciences (BSIP) and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) are planning to set up sample collection units in the city.

“We are planning to begin Covid-19 sample collection as covid cases are increasing. Mass testing is one of the major aspects of controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection and we want to assist the health infrastructure of the state government,” said NBRI director Dr SK Barik.

The move is in keeping with the state government’s decision to boost testing following the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

The state recorded nearly 30,000 new cases on Tuesday. Of these, about 5000 cases were reported from state capital itself.

At present majority of sample collection is being done by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, beside some private labs.

Samples collected at government centres are then sent to these research institutes for testing.

If research institutes begin samples collection for testing, an additional 1500 to 1700 Covid-19 samples could be tested each day.

“Our staff is equipped to handle Covid-19 samples. We are in talks with the local administration about places where sample collection can be done. Once it is finalised we will be in position to begin sample collection within 72 hours,” said CDRI director Dr Tapas Kundu.