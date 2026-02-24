Resident doctor from Nagaland faces racial abuse, sexual harassment in Gorakhpur; 3 accused arrested

A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland at AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly racially abused and sexually harassed by three men near the campus, police said on Monday, adding that a case has been lodged and all the three accused have been arrested. The North East Federation of All India Resident Doctors (NAFORD) highlighted the incident on social media, describing it as “serious racial harassment and sexual misconduct.” (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, the incident took place around 8pm on Sunday when the 27-year-old woman, a postgraduate student specialising in gynaecology, was walking to the campus from a mall and the three motorcycle-borne men allegedly began stalking her. Citing her complaint, police said the men allegedly chased her for 1.5 kilometres, hurling racial slurs and verbal abuse along the way.

The doctor, in her complaint filed on Sunday, said that as she approached Gate No. 2 of the institute, near the army camp, one of the men allegedly engaged in an indecent act, inappropriately touched her and exposed himself. She cried for help after which the men escaped.

Based on the doctor’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was lodged on Monday under Sections 74, 296 A, 352, 351 C of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the AIIMS police station, said Yogendra Singh, circle officer (Cantonment).

“The three accused have been arrested,” said Abhinav Tyagi, Gorakhpur’s superintendent of police (City), adding, “With the help of CCTV footage, they were identified as Suraj Gupta, Aditya Rajpoot, and Amit Vishvkarma, between the ages of 21 and 24. The motorcycle has been recovered.”

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh said that CCTV footage helped identify the motorcycle linked to the accused.

“ Four police teams were formed to track them down,” the SSP said.

The incident triggered strong outrage from medical associations, including the North East Federation of All India Resident Doctors (NAFORD), which called for stronger security arrangements for female doctors and medical students.

In a post on X, NAFORD said: “#Shocking case of racial harassment & #sexual_assault on a third-year OBGYN resident near AIIMS Gorakhpur. Around 8 PM, on 22nd Feb, 2026 , while exiting Orion Mall, Gorakhpur (UP), three men stared, laughed, passed racially discriminatory comments, reducing her to stereotypes(being from #NorthEast).”

The organisation said the incident left “deep shock, humiliation and trauma” on the resident doctor. “As a doctor dedicated to women’s health & bringing new life, she was violated near her own institution,” it added.