Residential areas, commercial use: Sports arenas mushroom on Lko residential plots, LDA oblivious

A new commercial trend is quietly taking root in the state capital as several residential plots across prominent areas have been converted into sports grounds. All this right under the nose of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Pickleball courts located near Kapoorthala Crossing in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Over the past two years, plot owners in areas such as Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Jankipuram Extension, Malhaur, Puraniya, and Mahanagar have transformed vacant residential land into sports areas. Operators have levelled plots, laid synthetic grass and constructed proper pitches to attract players. They have installed tall boundary nets, and in many cases, covered the top as well to prevent balls from leaving the field.

Operators have even erected tin sheds for seating, arranged floodlights for night matches and even provided refreshments. These fields function from early morning till late night and draw players from different age groups who book slots on an hourly basis. However, their rapid expansion has triggered resentment among nearby residents.

Lucrative business driving the trend

The financial returns are driving the rapid spread of these facilities. A former field operator, who shut down his venture, revealed that setting up a field requires an investment of approximately ₹20–25 lakh on a plot of at least 3,200 square feet.

“If bookings remain full from morning till night, an operator can earn around ₹10,000 per day. Depending on the location and demand, monthly income can reach up to around ₹2 lakh,” he said.

Residents flag noise, sleepless nights

Residents have complained of loud music, constant cheering and late-night activity disrupting their peace. Senior citizens have emerged as the worst affected.

Roop Kumar Sharma, a resident of Vivek Khand in Gomti Nagar, said the situation has turned into a nuisance.

“People have raised temporary structures and are openly using residential plots for commercial purposes. Senior citizens face serious problems at night due to loud music and shouting,” he said.

Sharma added that multiple such grounds have come up in recent years from Vivek Khand to Patrakarpuram.

“Even now, many plots are being converted into turfs. The number is increasing every year,” he said.

Apart from noise pollution, traffic congestion has become a daily challenge. Players often park vehicles along narrow residential lanes, blocking access to locals. Residents say they struggle to move in and out of their areas during peak evening hours.

Police receive complaints, no permanent solution

Police officials confirm receiving repeated complaints regarding noise and disturbance. They generally ask operators to lower the volume or restrict operations during late hours, but residents say the problem resurfaces frequently.

Despite the complaints, no sustained crackdown has been carried out against these establishments.

LDA yet to launch drive

The unchecked growth of these turfs has raised serious questions about enforcement by the LDA. While the authority has recently taken action against unauthorised garages and vehicle washing centres operating in residential areas, it has not conducted a focused drive against such sports grounds.

Vivek Srivastava, secretary, LDA stated that the authority will inspect the areas. “If anyone is violating norms and using residential land for commercial purposes, we will initiate a drive,” he said. When asked whether any such drive had already been conducted, he acknowledged that no specific campaign targeting cricket turfs has taken place yet.

Under land-use regulations, residential plots cannot be used for commercial activities without proper conversion and approval.