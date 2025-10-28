Residents feel the chill as unseasonal rains persist in several UP districts

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh continued to witness unseasonal rainfall for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Montha active over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the spell of rain led to a sharp dip in day temperatures across much of the state, with readings in most observatories falling below the 30 degree Celsius mark. Etawah recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 20 degree Celsius, while Hardoi followed at 21 degree Celsius -- both around 10 notches below normal.

In Lucknow, overnight rain accompanied by strong winds and an overcast sky brought a distinct nip in the air. The city recorded the maximum temperature at 25.4 degree Celsius -- a new record in the last three years for the month of October. The lowest maximum temperature was 31.2 degree Celsius in 2024, 27.7 degree Celsius in 2023 and 24.3 degree Celsius in 2022, according to met officials. Several parts of the city experienced showers through the day and evening.

The forecast for Wednesday indicates a generally cloudy sky, becoming partly cloudy later in the day, with day and night temperatures expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius, respectively, met officials said.

Day temperatures also dropped sharply in other parts of the state due to continued cloud cover. Bahraich recorded 21.6 degree Celsius, Fatehgarh 22.5 degree Celsius, Shahjahanpur 23 degree Celsius and Jhansi 23 degree Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over East UP.

Cyclonic storm Montha over west-central Bay of Bengal moved further north-northwestwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. After crossing Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening, it is likely to gradually weaken and affect Northeast and Eastern UP from October 29 to 31, the weathermen said.