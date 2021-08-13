Restaurateurs pin hope on weekend business

Struggling on the business front, due to partial corona curfew, the restaurateurs have given thumbs up to the state government’s decision to open markets on Saturday. In absence of weekend business, restaurants were most affected and with the decision they are expecting a faster recovery from losses and also praying for Sunday dine-in to restart soon.

During the Saturday-Sunday closure restaurants were only allowed online delivery. However, many of them were felicitating takeaways but not entertaining dining. “Fridays had become the new Sundays during the weekend closures but since it’s a full working day it was not that impactful. We turned down multiple requests for bookings on weekend. Now, since we will be open on all Saturdays, we expect families to pour in, of course amid Covid-norms,” says Manoj Bachhani of Richi Rich restaurant.

Kamli Bristo, which opened just before the second wave, is now pinning hope on the weekend business. “We opened our doors but had to close within few days. After we restarted, we were missing on the weekend sales. We hope the 10 pm night curfew is now relaxed and on Sundays too dine-in is allowed as we have suffered a lot due to closure,” says its owner Ankita Srivastava.

Telecom professional Manish Srivastava is happy that after five-days of hectic office routine he will have a day where he can take his family for an outing. “We can now visit mall and dine-out which was closed for months due to the corona curfew.”

No curfew on Saturdays came as a blessing for Sky Glass Brewing Co that was recently opened at a city mall. “It’s an additional day for people who want to spend quality time with family after five days of work. Due to the corona curfew people had no option but stay back at home. Now, they will get to enjoy at places that have good ambience, amazing food and ample space where social distancing norms could be followed as safety is the key for all of us,” says its CEO Neeraj Kataria.

Omair Saeed, owner of two-week old Mughlai food joints The Latif’s, hopes that the decision will give boost to his newly opened venture. “As it is Mondays and Tuesdays are very low. Weekends are when people look forward to eating out. Now they have an option to relish our tasty delicacies on Saturdays as well. Presently we are closed on Sunday as dine-in is not allowed but once that starts, we will be fully on track,” says the youngster.

Everyone wants the businesses to resume same as pre-pandemic days