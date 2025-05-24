Restore power supply in storm-hit areas swiftly: U.P. energy minister

Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Saturday directed all discoms to restore electricity supply urgently in areas hit by storms, rain, and fallen trees, warning that power outages were no longer acceptable in view of consumer interest. UP energy minister AK Sharma was reviewing power restoration efforts in Lucknow. (HT file)

Reviewing restoration efforts at Shakti Bhawan, Sharma told discom MDs and technical directors to inspect affected areas personally and ensure quick resolution.

“Consumer first is the government’s clear intent,” he said, warning against any laxity. Sharma directed setting up 24-hour control rooms at discom, zonal, and district levels for swift redressal of outages and complaints.

Expressing displeasure over prolonged outages in Jhansi, Jalaun, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Mahoba, Mauranipur, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kheri, Meerut, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kushinagar, Sharma ordered strict action. The chief engineer of Jhansi was removed for negligence.

Citing repeated shutdowns and tripping in Bundelkhand and rural areas, he said no feeder should be shut down more than once. An inquiry was ordered into 10 shutdowns in a single day at CG City, Lucknow.

The minister instructed that electricity be supplied strictly as per schedule, with load balancing on overloaded feeders. Acknowledging May 21–22 storm damage, he praised restoration efforts but stressed quick completion and building robust infrastructure.