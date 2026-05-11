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Retired inspector duped of over 85 lakh in online trading scam

A retired Lucknow police inspector lost over ₹85 lakh to a cyber fraudster posing as a businesswoman, promising high returns on fake online trading.

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: A retired police inspector from Lucknow has alleged that he was duped of more than 85 lakh by a suspected cyber fraudster who posed as a Gurugram-based businesswoman and lured him into investing in an online trading scheme promising high returns.

(Pic for representation)

Brijesh Yadav, inspector at cyber police station, said an FIR had been registered under relevant BNS and IT Act sections and further investigation was underway.

According to the complaint, the victim, Badri Narayan, a resident of Khargapur area, received a message on WhatsApp on October 1, 2025, from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sharma.

The complainant alleged that the woman claimed to be the owner of a Gurugram-based company named “Arvan Leather Lab” and remained in regular contact with him for nearly a week before introducing him to online trading and investment opportunities.

Police said the woman allegedly convinced the retired inspector that he could earn substantial profits through online trading platforms. Over time, she also developed personal rapport with him by discussing family matters and claiming she was unmarried.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Retired inspector duped of over 85 lakh in online trading scam
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Retired inspector duped of over 85 lakh in online trading scam
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