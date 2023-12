Retired IPS officer caught cheating in LLB exam

A retired IPS officer, Rajesh Kumar, was caught with unfair means during LLB first semester examination held at KMC Language University here on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day Kumar was caught along with copying material during examination.

“Kumar was found copying during the LLB first-semester exam from prewritten notes penned on a sheet of paper that he was carrying. Proctorial board members caught Kumar red-handed on Wednesday. His answer copy and prewritten notes were seized, and a fresh answer copy was given to him to write the examination,” said Bhavana Mishra, the exam controller at KMC Language University.

Mishra said, “On Thursday too, during invigilation, prewritten material was recovered from him. But this time, nobody spotted him noting from it. A note was made that unfair means were found from him.” Another official said that the university has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and it is the first time the University is conducting a law examination.

Vice-chancellor Prof NB Singh said that as VC, for him, this case is being treated just like any other case, and the university has just routinely treated the case.

Way back in December 2011, Regional Passport Officer JP Singh was booked for cheating in a law examination. Singh, a Himachal cadre IPS officer, was sitting for the third-semester LLB exam from the city’s Narmdeshwar College.

Lucknow University officials said the flying squad back then, during their rounds, recovered handwritten chits from Singh.