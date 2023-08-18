Retired official booked for fake reimbursement claim in Lucknow

A retired administrative officer of the sales tax department was booked for allegedly attesting fake medical reimbursement bills of ₹3,600 for his wife.

The fake document showed the booking of an air ambulance between home and a health centre in the same city.

After the bill was found to be fake in the investigation, a case was registered against the retired officer at the Vibhuti Khand Police station under sections of cheating and preparing fake papers.

According to the FIR, Anurag Mehrotra, a former administrative officer prepared a fake air ambulance bill of ₹3,600 and submitted it to the state sales tax department.

The FIR reads that on July 25, 2022, Mehrotra claimed to have taken his wife, Pramila Mehrotra, by air ambulance from his house in Chowk area in Lucknow to a hospital in Vibhuti Khand area of the city.

“The bill attached was on the letterhead of a company ‘India Tour and Travels’ located in Charbagh. After the bill was verified, it was also found out in the investigation that the company was not found in the said area and the firm was shut in 2006 itself,” the FIR said.

Mehrotra, a resident of Katari Tola, was posted as administrative officer in the sales tax department.

