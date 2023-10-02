Review meets at micro levels will curb crime, ensure better law & order: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to hold review meetings at districts to zonal levels across the state to curb incidents of crime and ensure better law and order, said a press note shared by the state government media cell. CM Yogi instructed all districts police chiefs to conduct a weekly review of every police station, aiming to curb crime incidents across the state and achieve 100 percent redressal of complaints as well as expedite the investigation process. (HT FILE)

It further said the CM said these meetings will encompass discussions on criminal occurrences as well as pending cases and that action should be initiated against negligent police officers. As per the press note, Yogi emphasised that each incident serves as a lesson, urging field officers to be vigilant to prevent the reoccurrence of similar incidents.

The press note read that Yogi issued directives to regularly run anti-Romeo campaign again in the state to prevent crimes against women. Simultaneously, he gave instructions to form a cyber-crime police station at the district level and a cyber cell at the police station level across Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the CM instructed all districts police chiefs to conduct a weekly review of every police station, aiming to curb crime incidents across the state and achieve 100 percent redressal of complaints as well as expedite the investigation process.

Additionally, he directed the scheduling of reviews at range and zone levels by the respective IG and the ADG at fortnightly and monthly intervals respectively. The CM also directed police officers to learn from the Ambedkar Nagar incident that claimed life of a girl allegedly after her scarf was pulled by a stalker and maintain vigilance to prevent its reoccurrence.

Yogi also called for the activation of the anti-Romeo squad and the initiation of a statewide campaign to crack down on offenders. The CM said that regular meetings of the district monitoring committee (comprising DM, SP/SSP, commissioner and district judge) should be encouraged to ensure timely filing of chargesheets.

Special attention should be given to cases involving violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and crimes against women, he added.

The CM laid stress on the importance of taking stringent action in cases related to inter-religion marriages for forced religion conversion under the new law of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Yogi said almost all police stations across the state have been equipped with CCTV cameras, directing officers to complete where installation is still under way within a week.

“Currently, cybercrime police stations have been established at the range level and the process to establish them at the district level should be started,” he said.

Similarly, operation of cyber cells at the district level should be extended to the police station level and appropriate training should be imparted to police personnel. Yogi emphasised that even after the operation of the cyber cell at the police station level, the operation of the cyber help desk should be continued as well.

The CM called upon officials at various levels, from police stations to SP/SSP/commissioner, to keep a close watch on negative news on social media to maintain peace in the state. With the festive season approaching, there tends to be increased activity by some anti-social elements on social media, Yogi said, asking officers to make a list and act against such individuals.

Recognising the favourable investment climate in the state, the CM stressed the importance of ensuring a hassle-free experience for investors. To achieve this, he proposed deploying ‘Nivesh Mitras’ in every police station to promptly address any concerns or issues raised by investors.

“The state has immense possibilities of tourism. Therefore, ‘Paryatak Mitra’ police should be deployed at police stations to assist tourists effectively. The problem can be solved only through dialogue and police stations should be encouraged to hold meetings with local village watchmen to discuss and address activities in their respective areas,” Yogi said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!