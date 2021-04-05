Rising Covid cases: Univs, colleges in state capital switching to online classes

In the wake of spike in Covid cases in the last few days, many universities and colleges in the state capital are switching back to online teaching. They include Lucknow University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Avadh Girls’ Degree College and IT College among others.

KMC Language University has decided that classes for all its undergraduate courses will be run online while classes for PG, B Tech and PhD will be in offline mode. “Teachers taking online classes will have to send a record of what they had taught to students on daily basis to my office,” said vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

Besides, the university has formed a committee to interact with other universities on how the classes will be carried forward in days to come. “All teachers above 45 should get themselves vaccinated. The university will soon call a team of doctors to carry out Covid test on teachers,” prof Pathak added.

Likewise, AKTU has decided to shift to online or offline or a mix of both media to conduct classes in the wake of rising Covid cases. The university has empowered its affiliated engineering colleges to decide on taking theory and practical classes either online or offline as per Covid situation in their areas. The university has further asked the colleges to ensure that Covid protocol is followed strictly.

Regarding students living in hostels, the university has suggested to allot one room per student on the basis of merit. Lucknow University was among the very first universities to switch to online classes. They will continue with online teaching till April 10. The LU has also postponed its undergraduate first semester examination beginning April 6.

Taking a cue from the Lucknow University, a number of degree colleges, including Avadh Girls’ Degree College and IT College, have also switched to online mode. “National PG College has also switched to online mode besides postponing its examination lined up from April 5,” said Dr Rakesh Jain, the college’s admission coordinator.

After a number of teachers at degree colleges affiliated to the Lucknow University tested Covid positive, the Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) chief urged the district administration to take action against the colleges not switching to online mode.

In case of rise in cases, VC, dist admin can close univs, colleges

Lucknow Now the district magistrates in the state will decide on the closure of higher education institutes in their districts in consultation with the vice chancellor concerned during April, says an order issued by the state higher education department. The order was issued in wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

The district magistrates will have to consider the situation of Covid-19 infection in their districts before making any decision regarding closing of these institutions. HTC