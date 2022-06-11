Rising trend: 236 fresh Covid cases in UP

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported over 200 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with 236 more people testing positive.

In the past 24 hours, 152 patients recovered, according to the data from the state health department. A day ago, 209 people had tested positive.

“In the past 24 hours, 96104 samples were tested. Till now 11,54,92,701 Covid samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

“A total of 20,56,934 patients have recovered in the state till now and the recovery rate is 98.81%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state now has 1087 active Covid cases and most of them are in home isolation.

The state has reported 2081546 Covid cases and 23525 deaths since the pandemic began.