Rivers swell, floodwaters spread across Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Basti

The flood situation in the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions worsened on Thursday as the Saryu, Rapti, Gorra and Rohin rivers continued to rise, crossing danger marks at several locations. Fresh breaches in embankments in Kushinagar and seepage in vulnerable structures in Deoria raised concerns, while floodwaters inundated residential areas, submerged agricultural land and disrupted road connectivity.

The rising Rapti and Saryu rivers affected around 35 villages in Gorakhpur, with floodwaters entering residential areas and disrupting road connectivity (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel, assisted by local administration teams, evacuated stranded residents to safer locations. Boats were deployed in affected areas as several villages were cut off by floodwaters, forcing residents to depend on boats for movement.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), most major rivers in the region were rising on Thursday morning. The Saryu was flowing at around 107 metres at Elgin Bridge, nearly a metre above the warning level. At Ayodhya, it was steady at around 92.7 metres, slightly above the danger mark. The river was also rising at Barhaj in Deoria, Turtipar in Ballia and Chandrdeep Ghat in Gonda.

The Rapti crossed the danger mark in Gorakhpur and was flowing above the danger level in Balrampur and Bhinga. The Rohin also crossed the danger mark in Gorakhpur. Heavy inflows from Nepal added to the flood threat, particularly in low-lying villages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gorakhpur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gorakhpur {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The rising Rapti and Saryu rivers affected around 35 villages in Gorakhpur, with floodwaters entering residential areas and disrupting road connectivity, officials said on Thursday.

Additional district magistrate (finance/revenue) Jai Prakash said Barhalganj was among the worst-affected areas, with around 30 villages inundated. Nearly 40 boats have been deployed for movement and relief operations.

“Both the Saryu and Rapti are flowing above the danger level and the water level is still rising. The administration is continuously monitoring the affected areas and taking necessary measures,” he said.

SDM Gola Manish Kumar said several villages along the Sarayu and the Rapti had been surrounded by floodwaters. Six government primary schools have also been closed.

The Rapti inundated parts of Bahrampur in Gorakhpur city, prompting the administration to bring seven steamers from Prayagraj for rescue and relief operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kushinagar

A fresh breach of nearly 90 metres in the AP embankment in the Khadda area of Kushinagar inundated around 30 villages and affected nearly 60,000 people, aggravating the flood situation.

The situation became more critical after seepage was detected in a ring bandh around 300 metres from the breach, raising concerns about the structure’s stability amid mounting water pressure. More than 60 villages in the Khadda and Tamkuhi Raj tehsils have been affected by floodwaters.

Deoria

Panic gripped villages in Barhaj as the rising Saryu and Rapti rivers intensified the flood threat. A large hole developed in the Bishunpur Devar-Nurullahpur embankment following seepage and increasing water pressure, weakening the structure. Floodwaters entered 14 hamlets, while Bhadiya village was reported to be marooned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maharajganj

The flood situation in Maharajganj remained a concern on Thursday as the Rohin river reached the danger mark and the Rapti continued to rise. The district administration intensified surveillance of vulnerable embankments and deployed teams to monitor sensitive points amid rising water levels.