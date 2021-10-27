RLD chief promises to waive off pending power bills of farmers

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday promised complete waiver of pending electricity bills and rates slashed to half in future electricity bills for farmers once his party comes to power in UP that goes to polls next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public meeting in Jat dominated Kirawali town of Agra, he also promised ₹12,000 every year in one installment to farmers in Uttar Pradesh and one crore jobs to youths.

The RLD chief has been addressing public meetings as part of his ‘Ashirwad Path’ yatra wherein he is seeking blessings of elders in run up to UP assembly polls.

“Farmers are much worried about exorbitant electricity bills as the present government is not thinking about farmers. When our government is formed in the state, we will waive total pending electricity bills of farmers and curtail rates of electricity to half for farmers,” he said.

Chaudhary further said “We will also give ₹12,000 in one installment to farmer in a year once we form the government. The marginalized farmers having no means for irrigation will be given ₹15,000 per annum.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary said the present fund of ₹6000 that too in three installments was insufficient.

“We will make this announcement on December 23, the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh which will be celebrated as Kisan Diwas,” he said.

“People ask me why we are releasing our manifesto so early for assembly elections. My answer is that this is to create pressure on other parties to make promises for masses, especially farmers,” he said.

He later left for Bajna town of Mathura.