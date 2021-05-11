Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RLD demands Centre to set up national task force for vaccination programme
RLD demands Centre to set up national task force for vaccination programme

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has demanded the Centre to constitute a national task force comprising experts to chalk out a fresh policy for the Covid-19 vaccination programme so that at least one crore people are vaccinated every day in the country
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has demanded the Centre to constitute a national task force comprising experts to chalk out a fresh policy for the Covid-19 vaccination programme so that at least one crore people are vaccinated every day in the country.

Raising the demand here on Tuesday, RLD national spokesman Anupam Mishra said there was also a lot of confusion and misgivings about the vaccines and the government must dispel the same by taking people into confidence.

Questioning the Centre’s current vaccination policy, he said it was not clear yet as to when the vaccination programme would get the desired speed and how much population is required to be vaccinated to produce herd immunity.

“Most importantly, it is also not known whether the vaccines being administered currently are effective against the mutated variants of the coronavirus,” Mishra said, adding “It is, therefore, desirable for the Centre to set up national task force of experts to address all these issues and oversee the vaccination programme for better results.”

