Jayant launches ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ from Baghpat

MEERUT Launching the party’s ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday accused the BJP of dividing people on the lines of caste, community and religion. He said the people should give the BJP a befitting reply by spreading harmony and affection.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary in Baghpat on Friday. (HT)

The RLD chief addressed a gathering in Baghpat and later visited eight villages in the district where he interacted with villagers in chaupal meetings.

Expressing his satisfaction over success of party candidates in the civic elections in western UP, he extended his gratitude to people and party workers for good performance.

Jayant reiterated that politics of hatred would not be succeeded and people would extend their support to the RLD effort of spreading harmony. “This is the only way to defeat politics of hate and division”, said Jayant and shared that the party’s ongoing Samrasta Abhiyan would help propagate this message among people.

Jayant visited Panchi, Chamrawal, Laliyana, Gona Sahbanpur, Singoli Taga, Bhaktapur, Vinaypur and Bhagaut villages with party leaders and and discussed various issues with villagers. He appealed to people to extend their support to the Abhiyan so that harmony could be revived in society.

RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya, former minister designate Kuldeep Ujjwal, Dr Mairajuddin and other leaders participated in the Abhiyan.

The Samrasta Abhiyan will continue for 15 days and conclude at Chandpur in Bijnor district on June 3.

