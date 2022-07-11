RLD MLAs asked to spend over 35% of ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on SC welfare

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary has directed his party’s MLAs in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that more than 35% of the total spending under ‘vidhayak nidhi’ (MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund) should be for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RLD has eight MLAs in the UP Vidhan Sabha, and each MLA or MLC in the state gets an amount of ₹5 crore every year to spend on development works in his or her constituency.

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey on Monday said that Jayant had written a letter to party MLAs and legislature party leader Rajpal Baliyan, emphasising the need for all the party MLAs to spend more than 35% of their ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on the works connected to the welfare of the SCs.

“The RLD chief has also asked Baliyan to direct MLAs to keep a keen watch on the atrocities against the SCs and the Backward Castes and raise their issues in the Vidhan Sabha from time to time,” Dubey said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}