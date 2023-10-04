RLD plans Charan Singh Sandesh Rath Yatra in west UP from Nov 10

MEERUT The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will take out Chaudhary Charan Singh Sandesh Rath Yatra in 75 constituencies of west UP to apprise the young generation of the life and work of the former prime minister and farmer leader.

RLD leader Neer Pal said the reason for taking out this yatra was to acquaint the youths with the life and work of the former PM. (HT FILE)

The yatra will begin from Saharanpur on November 10 and conclude in Delhi on December 23, the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, after passing through Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Aligarh, Agra and other districts of west UP.

National convenor of the party’s sports cell and former hockey player Neer Pal has been given the responsibility of the yatra.

Speaking to HT on phone, Neer Pal said that young the generation, especially of Jats, did not know much about former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh who fought for welfare of farmers, poor and labourers throughout his life and served the people as PM, CM and union minister. Pal said that the reason for taking out this yatra was to acquaint the youths with the life and work of the former PM.

He shared that a booklet on Chaudhary Charan Singh was being prepared and would be distributed among youngsters during the yatra.

He said that west UP was a hub of players who had brought laurels to the country at national and international level. “It has been decided to honour all international players in different districts during the yatra,” said Pal and added that 5000 mementoes had been purchased to honour the players.

Pal claimed that meetings were being organised to reach out to people to ensure their participation in the yatra in large numbers and to associate youngsters with it.

