RLD president Jayant Chaudhary urges PM Modi to end impasse on Centre’s new farm laws

A sensitive government would not shy away from taking a step back in order to move forward, says Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Jayant Chaudhary’s letter to the Prime Minister comes on the eve of completion of seven months of farmers’ protests. (FILE PHOTO)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the impasse on the Centre’s three new farm laws.

“I urge you to make that call,” Chaudhary said in a letter to PM on the eve of the completion of seven months of farmers’ protest. He was referring to the PM’s earlier statement that he was just a phone call away from the protesting farmers.

“It pains the nation that even after your statement, the government appears to have further withdrawn from engaging with the farmer organisations even as the farmers are waiting at Delhi’s borders,” the RLD chief said.

“However, in the face of public sentiment, a sensitive government would not shy away from taking a step back in order to move forward,” he remarked.

“It is not clear to the farmers, how these laws improve their market position or pricing power,” he said.

He mentioned in the letter that the farmers’ agitation not only had a negative economic impact, but also the failure to resolve the key issues had hurt the pride of the nation’s agriculturists.

He signed off by saying, “I urge you to make that call, Mr Prime Minister and let the farmers go back home to the villages to work for the empowerment of India.”

