RLD stages demonstration demanding hike in sugarcane price

Demanding a hike in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane and pressing other demands, hundreds of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers, under the leadership of national secretary Trilok Tyagi and state president Ramashish Rai, tried to march towards the chief minister’s residence to submit a memorandum here on Tuesday. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had earlier announced that he would personally lead the protest in Lucknow on December 26 , but he did not join. (File photo)

The police, however, stopped them at the barricades put up outside the RLD office, not allowing them to move any further even as agitated workers confronted with the police shouted slogans like “Chaudhary Charan Singh Amar Rahe,” and “Declare the sugarcane price”.

Denied to march, the agitators submitted a memorandum to the deputy police commissioner. Leading the protest were national secretary Munshiram Pal, Akilur Rahman Khan, Shivratna Singh, and national spokesperson Anil Dubey and national secretary Anupam Mishra.

Among other demands listed in the memorandum were, all outstanding sugarcane dues along with interest be paid to farmers, support price of potato be declared, the ban imposed by the Central government on ethanol should be lifted, age relaxation should be given to candidates in police recruitment etc.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had earlier announced that he would personally lead the protest in Lucknow on December 26 if the state government did not announce sugarcane SAP to ₹450 per quintal by December 23. He, however, abstained himself from joining the agitation.