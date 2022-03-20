Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RLD state chief says poll tickets were sold, resigns
lucknow news

RLD state chief says poll tickets were sold, resigns

RLD state president Masood Ahmed resigned from the party on Saturday, accusing the top leadership of selling tickets to candidates for the recently-concluded UP assembly elections.
In alliance with Samajwadi Party, the RLD won eight of the three dozen seats it contested. (For representation purpose)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) state president Masood Ahmed on Saturday resigned from the party while accusing the top leadership of selling tickets to candidates for the recently-concluded UP assembly elections.

The RLD won eight of around three dozen seats it contested in alliance with Samajwadi Party. The state party unit already stood dissolved since announcement of poll results on March 10.

Ahmed also alleged that the alliance failed to wrest power from the BJP due blunders made by both RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a letter to Chaudhary, Ahmed alleged that tickets were sold to undeserving candidates, sidelining Muslims and dalits. He also alleged that the RLD-SP alliance failed to come to power because of ‘internal dictatorship’.

He further wrote in the letter that he had warned against Om Prakash Rajbhar’s uncalled for statements that polarised voters. “Both leaders (Chaudhary and Akhilesh) did not pay attention to my words,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Ahmed, who took over as RLD UP chief in 2017, demanded a reply from Chaudhary and Akhilesh to the questions raised by him.

RLD spokesman Anil Dubey, however, said: “All the charges levelled by Masood Ahmed are baseless. Also, his resignation means nothing when the party unit stood dissolved.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP