RLD state executive meet on Dec 5 to finalise strategy for LS polls

The state executive of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will meet in the state capital on December 5 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the party gearing up to contest a dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh, RLD state president Ramashish Rai said here on Saturday.

RLD national president and MP Jayant Chaudhary (in pic) will inaugurate the state executive meeting in Lucknow. (HT File)

“RLD national president and MP Jayant Chaudhary will inaugurate the state executive meeting here on December 5 to give final touches to the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in U.P.,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Party’s all sitting and former MPs, MLAs, regional presidents, divisional presidents and district presidents will attend the state executive meeting that will be taking place only two days after the results of assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are out.

Rai said the RLD had made up its mind to field candidates for a dozen Lok Sabha seats in 2024. “We have begun forming booth committees on two dozen such seats identified by the party. The booth committees in all these constituencies will be in place by January 31,” he said.

Launching an attack on the state government, he said farmers were disappointed with the government for “its doing nothing to enhance their income even as the agriculture input cost was going up”. “Farmers believed that this year the state advised price of sugarcane will be increased to ₹400 per quintal, but the government has maintained a stoic silence on this issue,” he said.

He demanded law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) of wheat, paddy etc, free electricity to farmers. Rai also raised questions over law and order in the state citing the incident of molestation of a girl student on BHU campus in Varanasi earlier this week.

He also demanded the state government to immediately consider the Dail 112 women employees’ demand for their salary revision. Rai said the RLD would launch a series of events on the birth anniversary of party founder and the late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23.

