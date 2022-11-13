RLD-SP declares Madan Bhaiya as its candidate for Khatauli bypoll in U.P.

The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance on Sunday declared former MLA Madan Bhaiya as its candidate for the bypoll to Khatauli assembly constituency seat of Muzaffarnagar district.

The update was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). ‘’Madan Bhaiya will be the candidate of RLD-SP alliance for Khatauli assembly seat by-election 2022,’’ read the tweet in Hindi.

The bypoll will be held on December 5. The poll was necessitated following BJP MLA Vikram Saini’s conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The legislator was handed down a two-year jail term.

RLD’s west U.P. president Yogendra Singh said after consultation with party leaders, the party chief gave his consent to the name of Madan Bhaiya who belongs to Gurjar community.

He had contested the 2022 U.P. assembly election held earlier this year from Loni constituency but had lost. Singh said Khatauli constituency has over 3.12 lakh voters, including one lakh Muslims, 25, 000 to 30,000 Gurjar and Jat voters each, around 50,000 Dalit voters and nearly 30,000 Saini voters.

Singh claimed that now the popularity of the BJP has faded and people are more concerned about issues like employment and inflation. “They will support RLD for their better future,” Singh hoped. (With PTI inputs)