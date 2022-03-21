Rlys orders probe into complaint of sterilization without consent

Agra : The railway authorities have ordered probe after a complaint that a woman patient who had gone to the Railway Hospital for abortion was sterilized without her consent. A three-member panel will conduct the probe and submit its report in two days, informed PRO Railways.

Wife of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was three months’ pregnant but was advised abortion after the heart-beat of the foetus was not found. After due tests, the victim was operated upon on March 17 but could not find any relief in the pain she was undergoing.

Her husband alleged that initially he was not told the correct facts but later came to know that an operation for sterilization had been conducted. The RPF constable alleged that no consent was taken about sterilization.

“The railway authorities have taken note of the complaint made by the woman’s husband and a three-member expert panel will probe the matter. The panel includes senior division medical officer SK Singh, division medical officer Dr Avantika Singh and chief matron Kanchan Grover,” informed Prashasti Srivastava, public relations officer, Agra Division of North-Central Railway.

“The panel will submit its report within two days,” added Srivastava.