RMLIMS mortuary to double Lucknow’s postmortem capacity from April-end

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow, is set to start a new mortuary by late April, ending decades of reliance on King George’s Medical University (KGMU) as the city’s sole postmortem facility.

RMLIMS (Sourced)

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Officials at RMLIMS said the facility is nearly ready, with two autopsy tables, a cold room for nine bodies, and trained forensic staff in place.

“Our forensic experts will assist in conducting autopsies along with PMHS doctors. We are working to start the service by the end of this month,” RMLIMS director CM Singh said on Wednesday. “With the resources available, 4-5 postmortem examinations will be performed per day.”

Currently, around 20 postmortem examinations are performed daily at KGMU, the city’s primary postmortem facility.

Students from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, RMLIMS, are already training on autopsy procedures. The new mortuary, set to operate from the academic block’s ground floor and basement, will ease the load on KGMU. The operational workflow and duty rosters are being finalised, with a coordination meeting with KGMU officials scheduled for April 10, said Richa Chaudhary, head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, RMLIMS.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the mortuary at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a third facility in Lucknow, is expected to take a little longer to become functional as it is still awaiting the mandatory licence to begin postmortem procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the mortuary at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a third facility in Lucknow, is expected to take a little longer to become functional as it is still awaiting the mandatory licence to begin postmortem procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are waiting for the licence from the concerned authorities to make the postmortem house operational. All modern infrastructure is in place and sufficient forensic experts and support staff are available,” Rajesh Harshvardhan, medical superintendent, SGPGIMS, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are waiting for the licence from the concerned authorities to make the postmortem house operational. All modern infrastructure is in place and sufficient forensic experts and support staff are available,” Rajesh Harshvardhan, medical superintendent, SGPGIMS, said. {{/usCountry}}

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