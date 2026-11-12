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RMLIMS plans liver, pancreas transplant services

The institute will also introduce specialised surgery for complex diseases of the liver, pancreas and related organs.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 20:38:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) is set to get a 350-bed trauma centre on Shaheed Path, with the state government clearing the acquisition of land for the project. The new centre will come up beside the institute’s existing campus and is planned as a top-level facility to treat accident victims and other critically injured patients.

The board also gave initial approval for acquiring additional land from Prasar Bharati near the Gomti Nagar campus. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The board also gave initial approval for acquiring additional land from Prasar Bharati near the Gomti Nagar campus. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The decision was taken at the institute’s 42nd Board of Governors meeting, chaired by chief secretary SP Goyal. The board approved the acquisition of 16,603 square metres of land from the Lucknow Development Authority.

The institute will also introduce specialised surgery for complex diseases of the liver, pancreas and related organs. Director Prof CM Singh said the long-term aim was to start pancreas and liver transplant services, which are currently not available at this level in the state.

The board also gave initial approval for acquiring additional land from Prasar Bharati near the Gomti Nagar campus.

To encourage research, the institute will set aside 3.82 crore annually to support research projects by postgraduate and super-speciality students. It also approved the launch of its own medical research journal.

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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/RMLIMS Plans Liver, Pancreas Transplant Services
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/RMLIMS Plans Liver, Pancreas Transplant Services
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