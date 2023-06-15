RMLIMS second govt hospital in north India to get NABH accreditation

LUCKNOW: The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has become the second government hospital in north India to get full accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH).

Prof Soniya Nityanand, director, RMLIMS said in a press conference on Thursday, “We are the second government hospital in north India to receive NABH accreditation. This is the result of the hard work and dedication of each of our staff, who worked tirelessly to ensure that we met the highest standards.”

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up in 2005 to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations.

Mandates of NABH include setting high standards in patient care and establishing and ensuring strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures pertaining to patient care and safety with their periodic objective monitoring.

“We will continue to strive towards higher standards of quality in patient safety and care,” said Dr. A.P.Jain spokesperson, RMLIMS.

Dr Smita Chauhan, Nodal Officer for NABH, said the institute was awarded the accreditation after it successfully completed a rigorous assessment process that evaluated its performance in areas such as patient care, patient safety, service quality, management and infrastructure.

RMLIMS applied for NABH accreditation in 2019, but the process was delayed due to Covid-19. The institute was given over 400 points to improve in 2022. Two more inspections were conducted in 2023, with 88 recommendations made in the second inspection in April.

Prof Smita Chauhan of the department of general surgery said the institute established a quality cell to speed up improvement on the suggested points. Medical superintendent of the RMLIMS Prof Vikram Singh said that the institute fulfilled all the norms as per NABH standards.

