RMLNLU convocation: Need to teach law in regional languages, says CJI

Emphasising the need to teach law in regional languages including Hindi, the chief justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, on Saturday, said it will help poor, uneducated and underprivileged, who don’t have access to learn English, to understand legal things easily and help them become self-reliant. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, and others at the third convocation ceremony of Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Saturday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

“I often discuss with educationists across the country how law can be taught in simple language. If we cannot explain the principles of law to the public in simple terms, then there is a deficiency in the legal profession and legal education,” he added.

He was speaking at the convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Saturday.

The CJI stated laws related to regional issues should also be taught in universities and he believes that RMLNLU should start an LLB course in Hindi. “For instance, if someone comes to the university’s legal aid centre from a nearby village with a land-related problem, and the student does not understand terms like Khasra and Khatauni, how will they be able to help them? Therefore, students should be educated about regional laws related to land,” he explained.

During his address he also said that as CJI, he has issued many instructions to make the justice process more accessible for the common people. “For example, Supreme Court decisions provided in English are being translated into various languages recognised in the Constitution of India, allowing the public to understand the content of these decisions. Currently, there are 37,000 Supreme Court decisions from 1950 to 2024 that have been translated into Hindi, and this service is available free of charge to all citizens,” he informed.

During his address, the CJI spoke in both English and Hindi.

Speaking at the same event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of good governance. He emphasised that rule of law is a precondition for good governance. He said India is now recognised for its rule of law. It plays a crucial role in changing perceptions — those of the common man, the country, and the world, he added.

The CM stated that the university is progressing in the right direction and expressed confidence that all graduates, postgraduates, and research students receiving degrees will make their parents and teachers proud. He added that their efforts will benefit the university, society and the nation.

Earlier, welcoming the CJI, Yogi stated that good legal experts, after obtaining their graduation, post-graduation, and research degrees, can contribute significantly to nation-building in every walk of life.

“The enthusiasm of the students has made it possible to have the CJI as the chief guest at the university’s third convocation. His presence on this occasion delights all of us because his tenure as the chief justice of the Allahabad high court before joining the Supreme Court, is an unforgettable moment for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of justice,” he remarked.

The CM emphasised the importance of better coordination between the bar and the bench. “A common man comes to you with hope. We observe that when people come with family disputes, they do not listen to anyone else, but they sign whatever the lawyer recommends with complete trust. This trust is your biggest asset, and it should remain intact for both the bar and the bench,” he said, adding, “Living up to this trust has always been a significant challenge for us all”.

He continued, “If we must move away from all these in the nation’s interest, then the nation should be supreme in our lives. When we work with this goal, these smaller issues will not affect us.”