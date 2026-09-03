Road rage leads to ‘revenge attack’ in Lucknow, accused arrested

A minor road incident in Lucknow allegedly snowballed into a planned revenge attack involving 15-20 men, multiple vehicles, an assault on a family and gunfire in the middle of the road in front of a police pink booth.

An FIR was registered at Para police station under BNS sections and Criminal Law Amendment Act. (Representational)

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Nearly a month after the August 5 incident, Para police arrested one of the alleged attackers, identified as Sujeet Yadav alias Mantri, 30, on Wednesday. Police said he was wanted in connection with the attack on Ranjit Yadav and his family.

The chain of events began on August 5 morning when the SUV of accused Nirmal Yadav, a close friend of Sujeet, allegedly touched Ranjit’s motorcycle. A heated exchange followed, with Ranjit allegedly abusing Nirmal during the argument, stated the police in an official release.

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Police said Nirmal was angered by the incident and subsequently decided to “take revenge” against Ranjit. Later that day, Sujeet and the other alleged attackers, armed with firearms and sticks, gathered near the Pandit Kheda railway overbridge and waited for Ranjit.

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{{^usCountry}} When Ranjit passed the area in his car with his wife and child, the group allegedly began following him. The chase ended near the old Para police station when traffic slowed Ranjit’s car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Ranjit passed the area in his car with his wife and child, the group allegedly began following him. The chase ended near the old Para police station when traffic slowed Ranjit’s car. {{/usCountry}}

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The attackers allegedly surrounded the car and began smashing it with sticks, bricks and stones while threatening Ranjit on the busy Lucknow-Hardoi Road.

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Police said during the attack, co-accused Akash Yadav allegedly opened fire at Ranjit with an illegal firearm. The attack unfolded near the police pink booth.

An FIR was registered at Para police station under BNS sections and Criminal Law Amendment Act. During investigation, police added further charges after collecting evidence and identifying other alleged participants.

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Sujeet was arrested from Pandit Kheda Road on September 1. Police said further action was being taken against the other accused based on evidence collected during the investigation.

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND HANGING

The body of a woman believed to be around 27-29 years old was found hanging from a tree on the Engineering College campus in Jankipuram on Wednesday afternoon, leaving police trying to establish her identity and the circumstances leading to her death.

The body was spotted around 3pm following information received by Jankipuram police.

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A police team reached the spot and found the body hanging with a dupatta around her neck, police said in a statement.

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Police were questioning people in and around the area and making efforts to establish her identity.

“A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidence. The autopsy report, along with other evidence collected from the spot, is expected to help investigators establish whether the death was a suicide or if there was any other angle to the case,” the statement added.