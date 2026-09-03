25 racer mobiles upgraded for faster response to tackle jams in Lucknow

Traffic police here have upgraded 25 of their 42 racer mobiles into officer-led sub-route marshals to reach congestion spots faster. The units will patrol 12 key routes, with each covering up to 100 km daily to respond to congestion, waterlogging and other disruptions. Racer mobiles (Sourced)

The sub-route marshal system was launched in June last year under the Reducing Traffic Congestion (RTC) project.

The move comes as repeated spells of rain, waterlogging, reduced road capacity and peak-hour traffic put additional pressure on the city’s roads. Wednesday evening saw traffic build up at several key stretches.

Each of the marshals is headed by a traffic sub-inspector and assisted by a traffic constable. They will continuously patrol designated sub-routes instead of remaining at fixed intersections, according to Lucknow police.

The teams will respond to congestion caused by waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns, accidents, improper parking and other sudden obstructions.

“Each mobile unit is expected to cover around 70 to 100 km a day within its designated area, allowing officers to keep track of changing traffic conditions rather than responding only after a major jam has developed,” said DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi.

Information received through the traffic helpline, social media, control room or field personnel will help identify the nearest available unit.

The 12 routes have been divided into sub-routes according to traffic volume and local requirements. The remaining 17 racer mobiles will continue operating across traffic circles including Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, Vibhuti Khand, Wazirganj, Krishnanagar, Cantonment and Chowk.