Road safety drive in UP: State govt fines over 9K for drunk driving

Additional chief secretary, home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the drive was conducted between May 19 and June 15 and included officials of the home department, police, traffic, transport, information, education, PWD, urban development, and medical education.
(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 9,342 vehicle owners were slapped with fine for drunk driving while 9,728 drivers were arrested under different offences during the month-long special drive for road safety carried out in the state from May 19 to June 15.

Also, in 16 cases, 31 traffic personnel were identified for taking bribe and nine cases were registered under zero tolerance policy against corruption, said a press statement from the state government.

A total 1,431 illegal tempo stands were removed and 76,196 spots identified for encroachment on road were vacated, while 3,433 illegal parking spots were also removed. The police department lodged a total 9,300 cases.

Under the foot patrolling by the police personnel, 2,927 illegal arms and 2,333 illegal vehicles were also found and seized.

He said that under the drive, Goonda act was imposed on 123 people, gangster upon two, and over 2,162 vehicles were seized. The PWD department identified 752 black spots and worked upon them to improve the transport/transport situation.

In all, 18,119 challans were issued for overspeeding and 68,87,300 fine was received from the drivers. Under the campaign against drunken drive, 3,28,821 drivers were checked among whom 9,342 were found driving under the influence of intoxicant and hence were slapped with fine.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
