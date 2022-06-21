Road safety drive in UP: State govt fines over 9K for drunk driving
As many as 9,342 vehicle owners were slapped with fine for drunk driving while 9,728 drivers were arrested under different offences during the month-long special drive for road safety carried out in the state from May 19 to June 15.
Also, in 16 cases, 31 traffic personnel were identified for taking bribe and nine cases were registered under zero tolerance policy against corruption, said a press statement from the state government.
A total 1,431 illegal tempo stands were removed and 76,196 spots identified for encroachment on road were vacated, while 3,433 illegal parking spots were also removed. The police department lodged a total 9,300 cases.
Under the foot patrolling by the police personnel, 2,927 illegal arms and 2,333 illegal vehicles were also found and seized.
Additional chief secretary, home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the drive was conducted between May 19 and June 15 and included officials of the home department, police, traffic, transport, information, education, PWD, urban development, and medical education.
He said that under the drive, Goonda act was imposed on 123 people, gangster upon two, and over 2,162 vehicles were seized. The PWD department identified 752 black spots and worked upon them to improve the transport/transport situation.
In all, 18,119 challans were issued for overspeeding and ₹68,87,300 fine was received from the drivers. Under the campaign against drunken drive, 3,28,821 drivers were checked among whom 9,342 were found driving under the influence of intoxicant and hence were slapped with fine.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics