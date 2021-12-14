Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Rose-ringed parakeets crammed in nylon bag rescued in Lucknow, one arrested

Rose-ringed parakeets are a medium-sized parrot found in Africa and South Asia. In India, they are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act
As many as 11 rose-ringed parakeets crammed in a nylon bag were rescued from Nakhas bird market in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 11 rose-ringed parakeets crammed in a nylon bag were rescued from Nakhas bird market here on Monday, police said and added that one person was arrested in this connection.

“The action was taken on a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The police registered an FIR under sections 2, 9, 39, 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, and Section 11(1)(e) and 11(2) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” said Hiraj Laljani of PETA in a press statement.

Rose-ringed parakeet is a medium-sized parrot found in Africa and South Asia. They are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, makes it illegal to keep or confine any bird in any cage which does not offer a reasonable opportunity for movement, which for bird, would mean flight. Birds have a fundamental right to fly, and they belong in nature and in the sky flying free with their families, not in eternal lockdown.”

The parakeet are with the forest department and will be released in their natural habitat.

