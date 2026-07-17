Routine, reading and happiness: The secrets of Lucknow centenarian’s long life

A century is long enough to witness India’s Independence, wars, technological transformation and a global pandemic. For Pratibha Joshi, however, turning 100 is less about looking back than embracing each new day with the curiosity and discipline that have defined her life. “Routine matters. Eat healthy, stay active, but most importantly, stay happy and lively,” she said.

Pratibha Joshi celebrates her 100th birthday with her daughters and family members (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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The Indira Nagar resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday with four generations of her family.

Even with limited vision, she continues to read both English and Hindi newspapers every morning, often recalling stories and headlines with remarkable accuracy. She also follows cricket closely, watches television regularly and manages several daily chores on her own.

Born on July 16, 1926, in Almora, then part of the United Provinces, Joshi grew up before electricity reached the hills, studying under an oil lamp while helping care for her younger brother.

In 1940, in Class 6, she topped the United Provinces in the Anglo Vernacular Middle School examination and won a gold medal. Four years later, she topped the high school examination in Almora district at Adams Girls School.

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{{^usCountry}} Government records list her as Pratibha Joshi, though her school certificates carried the name “Govindi Panth.” After marriage, she had her name officially changed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government records list her as Pratibha Joshi, though her school certificates carried the name “Govindi Panth.” After marriage, she had her name officially changed. {{/usCountry}}

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Her formal education ended after Class 10, when her father hesitated to send her to a co-educational institution. In 1946, she married engineer Tara Charan Joshi.

Her reading habit never stopped. She continued to read Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Premchand and Amritlal Nagar, and still turns to the newspaper’s cricket pages daily despite having lost vision in one eye.

All five of her children, three sons and two daughters, went on to higher studies and careers. Her youngest daughter, Dr Bino Joshi, retired as a scientist from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); her sons became engineers and scientists.

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During the freedom movement, she knitted mufflers and prepared badges for revolutionaries.

At 95, she contracted Covid-19 and developed a severe lung infection, recovering through yoga, pranayama and rehabilitation. A fracture two years ago has since limited her mobility, and she now walks with support.

She traces her values to her father. “He taught me never to lie and to always remain honest in my work,” she says. “And whenever you look at someone who has less than you, you realise that whatever you have is God’s grace and more than enough.”

On Thursday, district magistrate Vishakh G and mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited her residence, conveying chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s greetings along with a bouquet and an One District One Product (ODOP) gift bag.

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“Pratibha ji is an inspiration to all. Her experiences are learning for us and also, for a healthy living she is an example. CM Yogi personally sent us to honour and greet her on her birthday,” the district magistrate said.

The mayor said, “It is a matter of immense pride that Pratibha Joshi topped the Uttar Pradesh High School examination at a time when girls faced numerous barriers to education. Her achievement stands as a testament to her talent, hard work and determination.”