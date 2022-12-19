103 cr projects under Smart City to improve civic conditions in Lucknow

Lucknow The Smart City Limited is going to take up projects of ₹103 crore in the days to come. These projects are expected to be discussed in the board meeting of Smart City Limited scheduled on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the project of digitization of Bhatkhande Music Institute library and records would be taken up with ₹2.58 crore, while ₹4.02 crore are marked for civil work of library of Bhatkhande Music Institute.

Another important project of repair and renovation of Shaheed Path is slotted with a budget of ₹20 crore.The budget for façade lighting at Lok Bhawan is ₹6.87 crore and ₹85 lakhs are marked for installation of cameras for environment.

A sum of ₹1.83 crore is marked for the Urban Facilitation-cum-Senior Citizen Community Recreation Centre, while ₹1.07 crore are marked for conservation, IPM and upgradation of Amir-ud-Daula Public Library.

A sum of ₹14.97 crore is slotted for renovation and development of sports infrastructure at K. D. Singh Babu stadium and ₹15 lakhs for development of Yoga Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fund of ₹10 crore is allocated for implementation of UPYOG For municipal governance and a budget of ₹15 crore is kept for establishment of call centre to monitor municipal services.

The proposal for development of Divyang Park with ₹11 crore is expected to be finalised in the meeting on Monday.

Several other projects would also be would be discussed in the meeting.

The design, engineering, development, operation and maintenance of waste to art park (theme based on Uttar Pradesh Darshan) in Gomti Nagar, on PPP Mode will also be discussed.

The meeting will also finalise the development of fragrance park opposite Clock Tower.

According to municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, these projects are important to improve the civic conditions of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}