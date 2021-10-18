25 lakh cash stolen from Agra police station

Agra Cash worth ₹25 lakh was stolen from the ‘maalkhana’ (goods house) of Jagdishpura police station here on Sunday. Taking a serious note of the security lapse, additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna suspended six policemen, including the station house officer and a sub inspector.

“It was a serious lapse, so strong action is being taken and those guilty will be brought to book at the earliest,” said the ADG.

“Cash of about ₹25 lakh and 4 kilogrammes of gold were recovered in a criminal case recently worked out. This material and cash was kept in the ‘maalkhana’ of Jagdishpura police station. On Sunday morning, it was found that the cash was missing. There were apprehensions that weapons were also taken away but it was found that they were safe,” he said.

“It appears that someone broke into the ‘maalkhana’ last night and took away cash. A case has been registered against unidentified people at Jagdishpura police station and SSP Agra has been asked for a detailed probe. Teams have been constituted to nab the culprit,” he said.

“It is a case of negligence and station house officer (SHO) AK Tiwari, sub inspector on night duty Ram Niwas , head clerk and three constables on night duty have been suspended,” the ADG said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Kumar reached the police station and informed that inventory of goods present in ‘maalkhana’ of Jagdishpura police station was being prepared. “There was apprehension of arms missing too but it was ruled out after inspection,” stated Kumar.

“CCTV footage is being scrutinized and forensic experts have been asked to provide clues,” he said.