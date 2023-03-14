50 lakh fine slapped on Kamla Nehru Memorial hospital in Prayagraj

State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, on Monday, slapped a fine of ₹50 lakh on Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital in Prayagraj for alleged neglect in treatment of a patient that ultimately caused her death.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The patient Geeta Devi Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa, started getting treatment at the hospital in 2012 after she was diagnosed with cancer. However, she could not be saved and died in 2014. Accusing the hospital management of neglect, the kin of the deceased lodged a complaint with the commission in 2015.

On the petition of husband of the deceased Anil Kumar Dwivedi, daughter Kalyani Devi Dwivedi and son Anil Kumar Dwivedi, the commission has directed the hospital to pay Rs50 lakh to the complainants towards cost of medical expenses, mental agony, physical pain, depression and harassment, loss of income and companionship, cost of litigation with interest at a rate of 10% per annum from 7.8.2012 which will be payable within 45 days from the date of judgment, otherwise the rate of interest will be 15% per annum which will be payable from 7.8.2012 till the date of actual payment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commission members justice Rajendra Singh, and justice Sushil Kumar gave the hospital 45 days for compliance.