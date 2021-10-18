Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RSS Abhyas Varg begins, Mohan Bhagwat to reach Ayodhya today
lucknow news

RSS Abhyas Varg begins, Mohan Bhagwat to reach Ayodhya today

The RSS event, held every fifth year, is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. (FIle Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the five-day Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Abhyas Varg in Ayodhya on Monday, a day before RSS chief Mohan Baghwat is expected to reach the temple town on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend the event.

The all-important event, held every fifth year in which RSS volunteers are apprised and trained on how to propagate nationalism, Indian culture and promote Swadeshi along with other such issues among masses, is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to interact with volunteers, Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other members.

Senior functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other office bearers from 45 provincial units are attending the event.

Due to rainfall, the event scheduled in the evening was shifted to another location near Naya ghat.

According to Trust members, the RSS chief is likely to hold informal discussions with Misra about ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.

RELATED STORIES

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, is likely to apprise Mohan Bhagwat about other development projects proposed in Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2022 UP election: Allahabad west seat to have 27 more polling booths this time

Lakhimpur violence: 4 more arrested, farmers called for questioning

Injured in encounter, ATM thief dies during treatment in Pratapgarh: Police

SP legislators hold protest over rising prices of cooking gas
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP