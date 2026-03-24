RSS chief flags illegal immigration, calls for three-child policy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday raised concerns over illegal immigration in India, saying infiltrators should not get any employment in India even as he reiterated his push for a three-child policy. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan. (HT file)

The RSS chief said doctors recommend three children for sound family health, as childhood interactions help individuals learn to co-exist. When they have their own family, they are better placed and avoid complications like divorce because they have learned to adjust.

Raising concerns over illegal immigration in India, Bhagwat asked people to remain vigilant, identify intruders, and report them to the authorities. He urged reconsideration of India’s population policy, stressing that while legal measures can be applied, public understanding is a must. Bhagwat was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan established by Mahamandleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri at Rukmini Vihar in Vrindavan.

He said population studies warn that a fertility rate below three poses long-term risks. “Countries with low birth rates have sought to increase their populations above three,” he added. Bhagwat also criticised forced conversion and said all those in India are Hindus by origin. “Many who converted to other religions are descendants of Hindus and may wish to return. Those willing should be welcomed back,” he said.

On population policy, the RSS chief said: “We have a population policy that needs a review and we should assess the impact of the population rate after 50 years on health, education, and food availability. Make a decision in view of this impact but do not rush to a law. Before that, try to convince all citizens about what is good for them and then a uniform policy can be introduced,” Bhagwat suggested.

He, however, said that reviewing population policy is needed because of two important factors— forceful conversion to other religions and infiltration across the border. “Govt efforts are being made to stop illegal migrants but society should also identify them, inform officials to enquire about them and ask for action. We can discourage illegal immigration by not allowing them any job,” the RSS chief said.

He also called for equal treatment of all Indians. “We should not discriminate against those who are Indian citizens. If we begin with steps against illegal immigrants, results may come in 5 to 10 years. So, there is no need to panic or be afraid of,” Bhagwat added.

“Other nations in the world are aggressive in nature while India believes in co-existence which is much needed in today’s world. The time for Sanatan and its philosophy has come and ashrams, like the one inaugurated here in Vrindavan, will remain central in preparing society to uphold these values,” Bhagwat said. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and several seers were present at the event.