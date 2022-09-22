Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RTE admissions:Lko Commissioner orders random survey

RTE admissions:Lko Commissioner orders random survey

lucknow news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Commissioner Roshan Jacob said Jacob said that 15,556 children were to be given admission in 1328 unaided recognized schools of Lucknow district. Against this, free admission was given to 7943 children.

The details mapped by the schools on the RTE portal should be verified from the official records, the commissioner said. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Commissioner, Lucknow division, Roshan Jacob has ordered random survey in 25% unaided recognized private schools in Lucknow to find out about number of admissions given under Right to Education Act. The details mapped by the schools on the RTE portal should be verified from the official records, she said.

Jacob said that 15,556 children were to be given admission in 1328 unaided recognized schools of Lucknow district. Against this, free admission was given to 7943 children.

She said that 40 schools of the district, which had not given admission to any of the allotted children, should be issued an immediate notice on behalf of the chief development officer, Lucknow.

“If these schools still refuse to give admission, the process of withdrawal of recognition will be ensured against them,” she said. The cooperation of the local magistrate should also be taken in the random survey, she said.

“Under the RTE scheme, the first 10 schools who have shown keen interest in the admission process should be selected and they will be given a citation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP