RTE admissions:Lko Commissioner orders random survey

Lucknow Commissioner, Lucknow division, Roshan Jacob has ordered random survey in 25% unaided recognized private schools in Lucknow to find out about number of admissions given under Right to Education Act. The details mapped by the schools on the RTE portal should be verified from the official records, she said.

Jacob said that 15,556 children were to be given admission in 1328 unaided recognized schools of Lucknow district. Against this, free admission was given to 7943 children.

She said that 40 schools of the district, which had not given admission to any of the allotted children, should be issued an immediate notice on behalf of the chief development officer, Lucknow.

“If these schools still refuse to give admission, the process of withdrawal of recognition will be ensured against them,” she said. The cooperation of the local magistrate should also be taken in the random survey, she said.

“Under the RTE scheme, the first 10 schools who have shown keen interest in the admission process should be selected and they will be given a citation.”

