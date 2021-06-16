Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rural polls: SP delegation meets DGP, alleges atrocities on party cadres

: A Samajwadi Party delegation met director general of police (DGP) HC Awasthi and handed over a memorandum regarding alleged atrocities on SP workers and registration of fake cases against SP supported candidates in district panchayat elections
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:27 PM IST
A Samajwadi Party press statement said the delegation led by SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary met the DGP following directives from SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP delegation said the law and order situation was at its lowest ebb in the state. The delegation demanded action against the officers for alleged atrocities against the SP workers.

Meanwhile, former BSP MLA from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad Amar Pal Sharma joined the SP on Wednesday. Sharma said he had taken a resolve to ensure that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the UP chief minister in 2022 assembly elections.

