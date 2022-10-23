Russian troupe presents enthralling Ramlila performance in Ayodhya

Around 120 artistes from eight countries presented Ramlila in dance ballet form in Ayodhya during the ongoing Deepotsav celebrations on Saturday.

The event was led by a Russian troupe — Disha: India-Russia Friendship Society of Moscow, the Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov Memorial Ramlila. The 12-member Russian troupe mesmerised the audience with their performance.

Rameshwar Singh, producer and director, said the Yogi Adityanath government had provided him a platform in India to present Russian Ramlila. The Russian artistes had performed Ramlila in India for the first time from November 4 to 6 at the 2018 Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

They also performed at the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Ildar Khusnullin is playing the role of Lord Ram and Milana Bychonek is portraying Sita.

The role of Kaushalya is being essayed by Nadezda Singh, Sumitra by Rati Kosinova, Kaikeyi by Gulnara Isakova, Lakshman by Alexei Fleyjanikav, and Ravan by Vaychislav Chernyash.

Danish Shevtsov is playing the character of King Dashrath, Artem Zubkov of Sugreev and Kushnerova of Lord Hanuman.

Since Deepotsav in 2017, Ramlila has been staged by foreign performers each year.

Artistes from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago and Nepal are performing Ramlila at various locations in Ayodhya.