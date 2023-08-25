Russian varsity to set up study centre in CCSU

MEERUT Kozma Minin Nizhny Novgorod State Pedagogical University of Russia will establish its study centre in Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) here next month.

CCS University’s vice chancellor Prof Sangeeta Shukla and Minin University’s Dr Petr Chuprikov signed the MoU in this regard on Wednesday.

Prof Rakesh Soni, director for International cooperation in CCS University, said that the centre was expected to be inaugurated in the first week of September. “The date has not been decided yet but preparations are going on “, he said, describing it a landmark achievement of the university. He shared the study centre would teach Russian language and culture free to 250 students in a period of six months. “Further modalities of the course would be decided thereafter,” he said.

Minin University is a state university in Russia. It is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the urban settings of the metropolis of Nizhny Novgorod and established in 1911.

Prof Soni shared that the Minin University had taken the responsibility of setting the infrastructure of the study centre and faculty from Russia would teach students Russian language, literature and culture. He said that some value-added courses would also be designed.

It may be noted that the foreign language department of the university also runs basic and advance courses of various foreign languages, including Russian.

Prof Soni clarified that Russian language courses would continue in the department. On the other hand, in the study centre the students could study Russian culture and literature along with basic language course.

He said that other universities interested in running courses of Russian language, literature and culture could associate themselves with the study centre.

Governor and chancellor of universities in the state Anabdiben Patel appreciates the efforts of the university for setting up the study centre and hoped that other universities would be linked online to get the benefit

