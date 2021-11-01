Sachin Pilot says BJP will be voted out of power in Uttar Pradesh

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was set to be voted out of power and the Congress would present itself as an alternative in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Pilot also said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were fighting for the cause of people badly suffering due to inflation. He also said no one was ready to listen to problems of the people but the Congress has been at the forefront in taking up the issues concerning the people who wanted a change in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said the BJP government has not given any assurance on checking inflation. The farmers’ agitation against three new Central farm laws was completing one year this month, he noted.

The former Union minister also said the BJP government protected those who were accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence while those who wanted to share the grief of the affected families were detained. Vaccination has always been free and there was nothing unusual in the BJP government’s claims about free vaccination, he said.

Pilot said he was part of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government and the BJP had launched a negative campaign to create an atmosphere against it on the issue of 2G spectrum allocation. There was no evidence to support the presumptive scam, the Congress leader said.

He also said former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai’s unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue have put an end to accusations made against the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA government on the 2G spectrum allocation issue during the UPA government’s tenure.

“Rai’s apology and the SC verdict have put an end to the accusations that were made as part of a conspiracy,” Pilot said.

“The people of state have rejected the Congress and the party does not have any organisation structure in the state. The Congress should be concerned about protecting the number of seats the party now has in the state assembly instead of talking about any change in Uttar Pradesh,” said UP BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi.