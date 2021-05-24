Sadar Gurudwara in Lucknow sets up 10 oxygen bed facility on its premises for Covid patients

: Sadar Gurudwara has set up a 10-bed facility for administering oxygen inside its premises for Covid patients. “Oxygen would be administered to patients under guidance of doctors,” said head of Sadar Gurudwara Harpal Singh Jaggi.

A non-government organization (NGO), Anantsheel Foundation, has helped arrange oxygen cylinders at Gurudwara Sadar.

Though gurudwaras in the state capital have been running oxygen langars, however, this is the first time that 10 beds with oxygen facility have been set up inside a gurudwara. The initiative has been welcomed.

“Sadar Gurudwara is doing a commendable job by providing oxygen service free of cost to the masses,” president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga said.

Bagga said Naka Gurudwara is providing food to patients suffering from Covid. It is also providing hearse for Covid bodies.

Alambagh Gurudwara that had been running oxygen langars has started yet another oxygen langar at Mahmudabad and Sitapur Gurudwara on Sunday. The supply of oxygen cylinders at Gurudwaras of Mahmudabad and Sitapur would be managed by Pankaj Varma, a local trader.

A truck carrying oxygen cylinders, 200 ration kits, regulators, masks, sanitisers and PPE kits were also dispatched on the occasion.

Meanwhile the head of Alambagh Gurudwara Nirmal Singh has appealed to those who have recovered to send back the oxygen cylinders to Gurudwara so that they could be provided to other needy people.

“People from Rae Bareli, Mahmudabad, Sitapur and Unnao would no longer have to come to Lucknow for getting oxygen cylinders as our centres are coming up there,” Singh said.

“This will save time and also help patients get quicker delivery of oxygen cylinders,” he said.