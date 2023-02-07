Safer Internet Day - efforts on to cut cases in U.P: ADG cybercrime

Every year, on February 7, people come together to raise awareness and celebrate Safer Internet Day. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this global observance.

With so much personal and professional data on the internet, online safety has become an important subject, more so in terms of Uttar Pradesh. According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures the state ranks highest only after Karnataka in the number of cybercrime cases.

This rank is alarming especially when the U.P. police’s cyber cell continues its crackdown on cyber criminals. It is developing cyber cells across the state and even organising awareness campaigns to educate people.

“Not in U.P, but 90% cyber criminals are based outside the state,” said Subhash Chander, ADG, Cyber Crime, UP adding that a majority of these criminals are from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Mewar region.

The ADG attributed the high crime rate in the state to its population - the largest in India, and lack of awareness among the elderly who are less used to technology.

“However, crime has gone down in the last two years as the U.P. police’s cyber cell has been able to save over ₹27 crore in two years,” he said, quoting work being done in the state and awareness campaigns which are being organised regularly.

According to Chander, even though criminals target mostly elderly people, youngsters are also prone to cybercrime such as sextortion, cyber-bullying, among others.

Measures taken by cyber cell

- Team of 60 people works 24 hours to take calls at 1930.

- 18 cybercrime police stations running across U.P.

- All police stations in U.P. have been linked to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal where cybercrime victims can register their complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in

- Dedicated women’s cybercrime help desk to help female victims.

- Awareness drives being organised on the first Wednesday of each month in school, colleges, and elderly are approached during morning walks. So far, awareness drives have been orgainsed at 2,350 places across U.P.

