Safety of every citizen during flood or drought is govt’s top priority: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that protecting citizens’ lives and property, safeguarding farmers’ crops, and securing people’s livelihood—whether facing flood or drought—are top priorities for the state government.

CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that all flood relief camps in vulnerable districts be made fully operational within three days. (FILE PHOTO)

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Chairing a high-level review meeting on the impact of irregular rainfall, Adityanath said district-specific strategies should be adopted to tackle deficient rainfall in some areas and the threat of floods in others.

The chief minister directed officials to maximise the use of canals, reservoirs, government tube wells and other irrigation resources in rain-deficit districts and undertake real-time monitoring of sowing and irrigation to ensure farming activities are not affected.

He also ordered that all flood relief camps in vulnerable districts be made fully operational within three days and equipped with nutritious food, safe drinking water, medical facilities and sanitation.

Adityanath instructed district magistrates to monitor relief operations personally, ensure deployment of large boats wherever required, utilise trained ‘Aapda Mitras’ and maintain round-the-clock patrolling of embankments to prevent breaches or sabotage. He said the relief commissioner’s control room should function round the clock and provide hourly updates to the chief minister’s office, the director general of police’s office and other agencies concerned.

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{{^usCountry}} He said information on lightning, excessive rainfall, loss of life, and other developments received from the meteorological department, the Central Water Commission, and Nepal’s water-level reports should be analysed continuously to enable timely decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said information on lightning, excessive rainfall, loss of life, and other developments received from the meteorological department, the Central Water Commission, and Nepal’s water-level reports should be analysed continuously to enable timely decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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42 villages in four districts flood affected

Forty-two villages in four tehsils across four districts – Ballia, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Muzaffarnagar – are currently flood affected, impacting 332 people, officials said at a meeting chaired by the chief minister on Monday. As many as 1,412 flood outposts are operational, 549 medical teams have been formed, 55 boats and motorboats have been deployed, and 1,096 flood shelters set up in the state, the officials added.

Comprehensive advance preparations have been completed in 44 flood-sensitive districts. At the meeting, the chief minister directed that river canalisation work should continue regularly to further strengthen flood management, ensuring smooth water flow and minimising the risk of erosion and waterlogging.

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