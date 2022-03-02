Saffron sign board of Ayodhya DM’s house changed to green

LUCKNOW The saffron coloured sign board outside Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar’s residence in Civil Lines was changed to green on Wednesday, triggering political speculations amid the ongoing UP assembly elections.

For the past one and a half years, Kumar has been residing at the PWD Guest House in Civil Lines due to construction work at the original residence located behind the district court.

Before Kumar took charge as Ayodhya DM, his predecessor – Anuj Jha – was also residing at the Civil Lines residence.

The Ayodhya DM clarified that PWD officials had changed the sign board as all their sign boards were green in colour. “But the saffron sign board outside the original residence (behind the district court) still exists,” he clarified.

According to the Ayodhya administration, the DM took PWD officials to task for changing the sign board.